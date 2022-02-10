Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €241.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €241.00 ($277.01) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($275.86) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($232.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €243.00 ($279.31) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($205.75) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($247.13) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €221.08 ($254.12).

Shares of RI traded up €1.60 ($1.84) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €191.90 ($220.57). 360,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The business has a 50 day moving average of €204.00 and a 200 day moving average of €196.13. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($156.61).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

