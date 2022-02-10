Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSTH opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

