Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 15.42 ($0.21). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 14.97 ($0.20), with a volume of 5,386,130 shares traded.

POG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.38) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £621.69 million and a PE ratio of 39.28.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

