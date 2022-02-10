PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PG&E updated its FY22 guidance to $1.07-$1.13 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.070-$1.130 EPS.

PCG traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $11.43. 1,394,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,296,482. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of -52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PG&E stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

