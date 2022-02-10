PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,652 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of ISD stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

