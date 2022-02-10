Phantasma Energy Tops 1-Day Volume of $68,634.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0919 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $6.69 million and $68,634.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.82 or 0.07060778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,266.41 or 1.00233812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00049635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 72,769,211 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

