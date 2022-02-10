Phantasma Energy Trading Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0919 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $68,634.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.82 or 0.07060778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,266.41 or 1.00233812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00049635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006498 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 72,769,211 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.