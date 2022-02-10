Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 310.5% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $105.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

