Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83,542 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 12.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 22.7% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 100,424 shares during the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 41.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

