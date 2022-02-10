Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.68) to GBX 815 ($11.02) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 825 ($11.16) to GBX 804 ($10.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 780.75 ($10.56).
LON PHNX opened at GBX 676 ($9.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 661.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 657.04. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 616.40 ($8.34) and a one year high of GBX 764.37 ($10.34).
About Phoenix Group
Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.
See Also
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.