Pi Financial Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

