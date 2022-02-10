Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

PPC stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.08. 1,216,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,403.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 588.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

