PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.23 and last traded at $107.94. Approximately 35,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 83,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.43 and a 200 day moving average of $113.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthpoint LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 79,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

