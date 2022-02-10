Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.44. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $105.84 and a 12 month high of $112.63.

