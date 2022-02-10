Pinterest (PINS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2022 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinterest reported healthy fourth-quarter 2021 results with a year-over-year increase in revenues driven by strong demand from retail advertisers. The company is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by engaging customer content. Enhanced product offerings, new conversion insights, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program and improved advertisers’ ability to measure the effectiveness of their ad spend are expected to aid advertising revenues. Partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. However, high operating costs and intense competition from established market players remain headwinds. It also faces competition from smaller companies that offer users engaging content and commerce opportunities through similar services.”

2/4/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $34.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $57.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $50.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

1/4/2022 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

12/22/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 543,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,568,287. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Pinterest Inc alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,119 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,504 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.