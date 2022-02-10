Piper Sandler Comments on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of CPRX opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 149,594 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 219,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

