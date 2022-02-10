Piper Sandler Trims Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price to $85.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of CDAY opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -144.66 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,084 shares of company stock valued at $54,618,597 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

