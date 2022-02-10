PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Stock Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PJT Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PJT Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

PJT stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

