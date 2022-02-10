Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after buying an additional 2,282,622 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 31.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after buying an additional 1,871,340 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after buying an additional 1,152,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $10,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is -327.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

