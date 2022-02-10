PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of PHI traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 29,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. PLDT has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $38.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 427,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PLDT by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 35,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 53,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

