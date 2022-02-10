PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.
Shares of PHI traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 29,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. PLDT has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $38.69.
About PLDT
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLDT (PHI)
