Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.68 million.Plexus also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.840 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.08. The stock had a trading volume of 181,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.82. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,272 shares of company stock valued at $788,159. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Plexus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Plexus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

