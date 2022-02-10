Polar Capital Holdings Plc Decreases Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.07% of Meridian Bioscience worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after purchasing an additional 35,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 117,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,778 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VIVO opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

