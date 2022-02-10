Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Castle Biosciences worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $46.98 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 49,058 shares of company stock worth $1,868,282 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

