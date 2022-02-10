Polar Capital Holdings Plc Invests $296,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 122.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 65.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $236.43 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.53 and a 200-day moving average of $235.33.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,548 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

