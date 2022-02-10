PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Stake Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of PolarityTE worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $73,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter worth $24,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 1,128.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 143,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,310 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. PolarityTE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 102.66% and a negative net margin of 265.02%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

