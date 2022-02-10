Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Shares Up 4.5%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.74. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBKOF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. lowered shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.