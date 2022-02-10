Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,332 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Population Health Investment by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Population Health Investment by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 55,563 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Population Health Investment by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,593,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Population Health Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,073,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PHIC opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

