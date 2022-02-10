Potrero Capital Research LLC Increases Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming comprises approximately 1.6% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 423.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 429.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 44.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 47,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

