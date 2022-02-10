Potrero Capital Research LLC Takes Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,828 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in RingCentral by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in RingCentral by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RNG opened at $171.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.95.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $27,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $7,125,238 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

