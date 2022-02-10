Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,547 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $129,499.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $89.41 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 788.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 221,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter worth about $15,267,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $16,850,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,610,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

