Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $97.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on POWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of POWI opened at $89.41 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

