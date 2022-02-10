PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Up 6.9%

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.75. 23,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 542,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWSC. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

