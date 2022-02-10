PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

