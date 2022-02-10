PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PPL by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PPL by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PPL by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after purchasing an additional 938,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

