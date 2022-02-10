Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.70.

PRDSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRDSY remained flat at $$12.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. Prada has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

