Presearch (PRE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.70 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $106.70 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.48 or 0.00310170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001058 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Presearch

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

