Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,603 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of Primoris Services worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 26.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 722,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 150,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 24.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

PRIM opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

