PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Price Hits $0.85 (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $34,715.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00047225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.55 or 0.07092891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,355.91 or 1.00053198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00049301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00053163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006539 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.