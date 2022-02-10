Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $9.17

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $9.50. Procaps Group S.A shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 150 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PROC shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Procaps Group S.A Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROC)
Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procaps Group S.A (PROC)
