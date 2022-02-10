Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $9.17

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $9.50. Procaps Group S.A shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 150 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PROC shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC bought a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,687,000. 14.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procaps Group S.A Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

