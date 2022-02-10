Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $1,895,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 18,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 201,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 251.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,815 shares of company stock worth $277,752 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $104.71 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

