Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $271,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $63.15 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.