Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 579,136 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,824,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,364,000 after buying an additional 47,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3,606.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,665,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after buying an additional 1,620,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,314,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 872,669 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,279,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 968,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,154,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,995,000 after acquiring an additional 545,622 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWA stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.