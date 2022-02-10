Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 118 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.50.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,005.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,000.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,804.28. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,139.18 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

