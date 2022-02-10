Proficio Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.