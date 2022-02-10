Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 67 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $369.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.97. Public Storage has a one year low of $226.54 and a one year high of $377.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

