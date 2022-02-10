Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,846 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 431,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

