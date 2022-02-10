Profund Advisors LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tenaris by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tenaris by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TS. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.94) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE:TS opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

