Profund Advisors LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2,304.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $127.63 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

