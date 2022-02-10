Profund Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,060 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

NYSE FICO opened at $523.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

