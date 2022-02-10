Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW opened at $153.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.58. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.64 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.